Aug 31 Northern Power Systems Corp
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Revenues for three months ended March 31, 2016 were $5.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in Q1 of 2015
* Order backlog at end of Q1 was $29 million which is consistent with company's December 31, 2015 ending backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAFT ON WEALTH-Low-hanging fruit from tweet sentiment investing plucked: James Saft
Aug 31 It was fun while it lasted: the easy money from Twitter sentiment trading appears to have been already gathered.
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe announces international expansion
* Announces international expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Semtech Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S