Aug 31 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores NA Ltd

* Announces amendments to its credit facility

* Increase in total size of credit facility to $cad 165 million plus $usd 15 million (previously $cad 170 million plus $usd 5 million)

* Extension of maturity date from September 30, 2017 to September 30, 2019