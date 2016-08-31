FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ctrip says diluted loss per ADS were rmb 1.13 (US$0.17) for Q2 of 2016
August 31, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ctrip says diluted loss per ADS were rmb 1.13 (US$0.17) for Q2 of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip reports unaudited second quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue RMB 4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 4.39 billion

* Net revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB4.4 billion (US$664 million), up 75% year-on-year

* For Q3 of 2016, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 70-75%

* Gross margin was 72% for Q2 of 2016, compared to 71% in same period in 2015

* ctrip.com international ltd says diluted loss per ads were RMB 1.13 (US$0.17) for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
