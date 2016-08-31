Aug 31 Molycorp Inc

* Molycorp, inc. Emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials

* Confirmed fourth joint amended plan of reorganization became effective as of August 31, 2016.

* Neo performance materials is organized along three business segments; neo chemicals and oxides, neo magnequench, and neo rare metals

* Neo performance materials is a privately held company with executive offices in Toronto, Canada

* Shares of common stock of former Molycorp, Inc. are no longer available for trading on a public exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: