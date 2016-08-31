Aug 31 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
* Qunar reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue RMB 1.031 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.04 billion
* Mobile revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB774.0 million (US$116.5 million), an increase of 29.0% year-on-year
* Flight and flight related revenues for Q2 of 2016 were RMB478.3 million (US$72.0 million), a decrease of 7.5% year-on-year
* Qtrly net loss per ordinary earnings per share RMB 2.22
* Qtrly net loss per ADS RMB 6.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-U.S. Agriculture Dept reopening offices after email threats
CHICAGO, Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which closed offices in five states on Tuesday after receiving anonymous email threats, said all of its facilities would be reopened by Thursday.
BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract
* Bankers Petroleum announces domestic crude oil sales contract
BRIEF-Molycorp emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials
* Molycorp, inc. Emerges from chapter 11 as Neo Performance Materials