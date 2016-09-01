Aug 31 Costco Wholesale Corp
* Costco Wholesale Corporation reports August, fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 sales results
* Q4 sales $35.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $37.19 billion
* August sales rose 2 percent to $8.9 billion
* Total company comparable sales for 4 week and fifty-two week period ended Aug 28 were 0 percent
* Total co comparable sales for 4 week period ended Aug 28, excluding impacts from gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange up 2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
SolarCity advisor Lazard made mistake in deal with Tesla
Aug 31 Lazard Ltd, the investment bank that advised SolarCity Corp on its $2.6 billion sale to Tesla Motors Inc, made an error in its analysis that discounted the value of the U.S. solar energy company by $400 million, a regulatory filing by Tesla showed on Wednesday.
State Grid to conclude Brazil's CPFL deal Friday -source
SAO PAULO, Aug 31 State Grid Corp of China plans to sign final terms of the purchase of a 23.6 percent stake in Brazilian power holding company CPFL Energia SA from conglomerate Camargo Correa SA as early as Friday, said a person directly involved in the matter.
UPDATE 1-U.S. Agriculture Dept reopening offices after email threats
CHICAGO, Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which closed offices in five states on Tuesday after receiving anonymous email threats, said all of its facilities would be reopened by Thursday.