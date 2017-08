Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

* Fresh Del Monte Produce announces transitioning of executive officer position

* Says Hani El-Naffy, company's president and COO, will start to transition his role as an officer of company

* Says transition beginning immediately and lasting through February 28, 2017

* Says will proceed with implementing a transition plan for role of president and chief operating officer