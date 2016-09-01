BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Joy Global Inc
* Joy global announces third quarter fiscal 2016 operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 sales $587 million versus I/B/E/S view $605.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Consolidated bookings in Q3 totaled $527 million, a decrease of 17 percent versus Q3 of last year
* Backlog at end of Q3 was $916 million, up from $873 million at beginning of fiscal year
* Additional restructuring charges of approximately $5 million are expected in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* During Q3 , continued restructuring activities to align workforce, overall cost structure with current, anticipated levels of demand
* Due to pending merger transaction with Komatsu America, company will no longer provide quarterly updated annual financial guidance
* While recent increase in certain commodity prices is positive, outlook remains tepid,financial condition of our customers is challenged
* Due to pending merger with Komatsu America, company will not hold a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results
* Says mining industry continues to face many challenges and market conditions are expected to remain weak through 2017
* Says over past quarter, global mining equipment capital spending outlook has worsened
