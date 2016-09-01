FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
September 1, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Joy Global posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Joy Global Inc

* Joy global announces third quarter fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 sales $587 million versus I/B/E/S view $605.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated bookings in Q3 totaled $527 million, a decrease of 17 percent versus Q3 of last year

* Backlog at end of Q3 was $916 million, up from $873 million at beginning of fiscal year

* Additional restructuring charges of approximately $5 million are expected in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* During Q3 , continued restructuring activities to align workforce, overall cost structure with current, anticipated levels of demand

* Due to pending merger transaction with Komatsu America, company will no longer provide quarterly updated annual financial guidance

* "outlook remains tepid and financial condition of our customers is challenged"

* While recent increase in certain commodity prices is positive, outlook remains tepid,financial condition of our customers is challenged

* Due to pending merger with Komatsu America, company will not hold a conference call to discuss quarterly financial results

* Says mining industry continues to face many challenges and market conditions are expected to remain weak through 2017

* Says over past quarter, global mining equipment capital spending outlook has worsened

* 2017 global mining equipment capital spending outlook reflecting a year-over-year decline in spending approaching 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

