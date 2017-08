BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q1 earnings per share $0.57

Sept 1 (Reuters) -

* Methode Electronics-Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Methode Electronics-Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Methode Electronics-Q1 revenue $191.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $203.1 million

* Methode Electronics-reaffirmed fiscal 2017 guidance of sales in range of $820 million to $845 million

* Methode Electronics-sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share in range of $2.11 to $2.35

* Methode Electronics-FY2017 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S