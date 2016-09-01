BRIEF-Genesco reports Q2 adj. earnings $0.34/shr from continuing operations

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc
* Genesco reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00
* Q2 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $626 million versus I/B/E/S view $642.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* "lowering our full year outlook"
* Qtrly comparable sales for co reflected a 2 pct decrease in same store sales and a 1 pct decrease in e-commerce sales
* Guidance assumes a comparable sales decrease in low single digit range for full year
* Comparable sales for Q3 through august 27, 2016, are down 5 pct from same period last year
* Sees for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017, forecasted earnings from continuing operations $3.71 - $4.04
* "Our comparable sales were challenged during Q2 particularly in July with emergence of a fashion rotation at journeys"
* "Our comparable sales were challenged during Q2 particularly in July with emergence of a fashion rotation at journeys"
* Q3 off to a difficult start driven largely by impact of fashion shift at journeys during height of back to school season, challenges at Schuh