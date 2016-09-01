FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vista Outdoor acquires Camp Chef
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vista Outdoor acquires Camp Chef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc

* Vista outdoor acquires Camp Chef

* Vista outdoor will pay a total purchase price of $74 million for Camp Chef

* Vista Outdoor Inc says Vista Outdoor expects acquisition to be slightly accretive to FY17 earnings per share

* Says purchase price will also be subject to a customary working capital adjustment

* Vista Outdoor financed purchase price paid at closing using borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility

* Vista Outdoor Inc says Camp Chef will be integrated into outdoor products segment of Vista Outdoor

* Plans to record payments conditioned on continued employment as a compensation expense in future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.