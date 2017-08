BRIEF-Xcerra posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.12/shr

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp

* Xcerra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03 to $+0.01

* Sees Q1 sales $80 million to $84 million

* Excluding items, non-GAAP net income for quarter was $6.3 million , or $0.12 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $95.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: