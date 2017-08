Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* Reports August same-store sales down 8 pct

* August sales fell 7 percent to $62 million

* Sales for thirty weeks ended August 27, 2016 were $584.1 million, down 2 pct

* "August same-store sales continued our negative trend and remain well below our expectations"