Sept 1 (Reuters) - Snyder's-Lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance Inc acquires remaining interest in Metcalfe's Skinny Limited

* Snyder's-Lance Inc acquires remaining interest in Metcalfe's Skinny Limited

* Snyder'sLance Inc - acquiring remaining 74 pct interest in leading UK premium popcorn brand

* Snyder's-Lance Inc says its unit acquiring remaining 74 pct interest in leading UK premium popcorn brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: