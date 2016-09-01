BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.60

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* Cwb reports third quarter financial performance

* Q3 adjusted cash earnings per share C$0.60

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.55

* Q3 revenue C $169.1 million

* Says "credit stress remains confined to oil and gas production loans"

* Qtrly net interest income of $149.5 million up 6%

* See adjusted cash EPS in fiscal 2016 to be lower due to impact of increased provisions for credit losses on ytd results versus 2015