a year ago
BRIEF-Dollarama reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.88
September 1, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollarama reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.88

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dollarama Inc

* Dollarama reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales C$729 million versus I/B/E/S view c$726.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 same store sales rose 5.7 percent

* Sees comparable store sales growth for fiscal 2017 in range of 4.0 pct to 5.0 pct

* Sees 2017 net new stores 60 to 70 units

* Dollarama Inc sees 2017 gross margin 37.0 pct to 38.0 pct

* Sees capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million in FY 2017

* Announced that its board approved a quarterly cash dividend for holders of common shares of $0.10 per common share

* Dollarama Inc sees 2017 EBITDA margin growth of 21.0 pct to 22.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
