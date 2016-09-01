Sept 1 Fidus Investment Corp :
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces promotion of Thomas C. Lauer to president
* Edward Ross, who had held title of president, will continue to serve as company's chairman and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
METALS-Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive
* China manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in August
BRIEF-Organigram enters agreement with TGS international
* Says entered into an exclusive product development and distribution agreement with TGS International, llc
UPDATE 1-Spain's Repsol, Criteria exploring sale of around 20 pct in Gas Natural
* U.S. investment fund in preliminary talks to buy stake-sources