BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc
* Vera Bradley announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.14
* Q2 revenue $119.2 million versus $120.7 million
* Sees fiscal year 2017 net revenue of $510 million to $515 million
* Management narrows EPS guidance range for fiscal year
* Comparable sales (including e-commerce) decreased 5.7% for quarter
* Sees Q3 net revenues of $128 million to $133 million
* Inventory of $95 million to $100 million at end of Q3, compared to $118.2 million at end of last year's Q3
* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.24
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share (including Q2 impairment charges) of $0.88 to $0.92
* Says "comparable sales were negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in store and e-commerce traffic"
* Sees fiscal 2017 net capital spending of approximately $20.0 million compared to $26.3 million in prior year
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $129.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S