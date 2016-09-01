FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14
September 1, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc

* Vera Bradley announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $119.2 million versus $120.7 million

* Sees fiscal year 2017 net revenue of $510 million to $515 million

* Management narrows EPS guidance range for fiscal year

* Comparable sales (including e-commerce) decreased 5.7% for quarter

* Sees Q3 net revenues of $128 million to $133 million

* Inventory of $95 million to $100 million at end of Q3, compared to $118.2 million at end of last year's Q3

* Sees Q3 diluted earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.24

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share (including Q2 impairment charges) of $0.88 to $0.92

* Says "comparable sales were negatively impacted by year-over-year declines in store and e-commerce traffic"

* Sees fiscal 2017 net capital spending of approximately $20.0 million compared to $26.3 million in prior year

* Sees fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share of $0.88 to $0.92

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $512.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $118.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $129.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

