Sept 1 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Organigram enters agreement with TGS international
* Says entered into an exclusive product development and distribution agreement with TGS International, llc
UPDATE 1-Spain's Repsol, Criteria exploring sale of around 20 pct in Gas Natural
* U.S. investment fund in preliminary talks to buy stake-sources
BRIEF-Fidus promotes Thomas C. Lauer to president
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces promotion of Thomas C. Lauer to president