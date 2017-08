Sept 1 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Announces FDA acceptance Of Binimetinib NDA for patients with advanced NRAS mutant melanoma

* Says currently preparing for an application orientation meeting (AOM) with FDA in September 2016

* FDA set target action date under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) of June 30, 2017