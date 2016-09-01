FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports licensing agreements in stationery and publishing
September 1, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vera Bradley reports licensing agreements in stationery and publishing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley announces licensing agreements in stationery and publishing

* Says entered into an arrangement with lifeguard press for signature stationery and home and office organizational products

* Says will transition from an internally-managed program and will introduce expanded line of products in fall 2017

* Expect to announce additional licensing agreements in future

* Says also entered into a licensing agreement with fox chapel publishing for coloring activity and design books and gift sets

* Does not expect licensing deals to have material impact on financial performance for fiscal years ending Jan. 28, 2017 & Feb. 3, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
