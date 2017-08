Sept 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv

* FCA US reports august 2016 U.S. sales increased 3 percent

* FCA US retail sales were 150,153 units in August, while fleet sales were 46,603 units

* Reported August U.S. sales of 196,756 units, a 3 percent increase compared with sales in august 2015