Sept 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nv
* FCA US reports august 2016 U.S. sales increased 3 percent
* FCA US retail sales were 150,153 units in August, while fleet sales were 46,603 units
* Reported August U.S. sales of 196,756 units, a 3 percent increase compared with sales in august 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
