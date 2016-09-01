Sept 1 Anchor Bancorp Inc
* Anchor Bancorp announces appointment of new director and agreement with The Stilwell group
* Agreement with Stilwell group, and certain affiliates, to appoint Gordon Stephenson as a director to their respective boards
* Says in consideration of Stephenson's appointment, Stilwell Group has agreed not to acquire any additional shares of co
* Says agreement continues until March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yangaroo receives Canadian patent
* Canadian patent application no. 2,603,460, titled "Media File Distribution System And Method" issued by Canadian Intellectual Property Office
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil yields fall as cenbank opens door for rate cut
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Thursday as traders increased bets on an October rate cut after the central bank dropped a mention to a lack of space for reducing borrowing costs from its policy statement. In a widely expected unanimous vote, the bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, the highest since July 2006. But it also laid out the blueprint to lower rates, highlighting
METALS-Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive
* China manufacturing activity unexpectedly expands in August