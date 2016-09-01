Sept 1 (Reuters) -
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for August 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says August ending client equity of $80.4 billion, 28% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group says 576 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS) for August, 22% lower than prior year and 4% lower than prior month
* 365 thousand client accounts, for August, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon:
