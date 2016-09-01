Sept 1 Sama Resources Inc
* Sama announces appointment of new CFO
* Sama Resources Inc says appointed isabelle gauthier as chief financial officer effective september 1, 2016
* Bryan Mckenzie has resigned his position as CFO effective august 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
