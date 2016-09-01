FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q4 loss per share $0.08
September 1, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bebe Stores Q4 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc

* Bebe Stores, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales fell 9 percent to $94.9 million

* Q4 comparable store sales decreased 4.6 percent

* Non-GAAP adjusted Q4 loss per share from continuing operations was $0.08

* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable store sales to be in negative low-single digit to positive low-single digit range

* For fiscal year 2017, company does not plan to open any new store locations and to close up to 40 bebe and outlet stores

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are anticipated to be about $6 million for relocation, remodels, information technology systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

