BRIEF-Biogen's Aducanumab granted FDA fast track designation

* Biogen's investigational alzheimer's disease treatment Aducanumab granted FDA fast track designation

* Biogen Inc says Aducanumab is currently being evaluated in two global phase 3 studies

* Biogen Inc says in a recently completed interim analysis from prime, efficacy and safety data were consistent with results previously reported

* Biogen Inc says data support design of ongoing phase 3 engage and emerge studies