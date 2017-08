BRIEF-Cooper Companies reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.79

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc

* Cooper Companies announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.79

* Q3 revenue $514.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share raised to $8.32 - $8.47

* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.15 - $2.30

* Sees non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for full fiscal year 2016 approximately $60.8 million or $1.01 per share

* Sees fiscal 2016 total revenue raised to $1,944 - $1,957 million

* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 total revenue of $496 - $509 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $507.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.43, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S