Sept 1 Cooper Companies Inc
* Cooper Companies announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.30
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.79
* Q3 revenue $514.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $511.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share raised to $8.32 - $8.47
* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.15 - $2.30
* Sees non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for full fiscal year 2016 approximately $60.8 million or $1.01 per share
* Sees fiscal 2016 total revenue raised to $1,944 - $1,957 million
* Sees fiscal Q4 2016 total revenue of $496 - $509 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $507.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.43, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
