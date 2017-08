Sept 1 (Reuters) - Scana Corp

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Co announces settlement agreement related to election of fixed price option and petition to update construction and capital cost schedules for new nuclear units

* Public hearing on SCE&G'S petition is scheduled to begin on October 4, 2016

* Settlement agreement signifies that no contested issues exist among settling parties and supports approval of updated construction schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: