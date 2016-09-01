UPDATE 7-Rocket explodes on launch pad in blow to Elon Musk's SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 1 An explosion destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX and its cargo during preparations for a routine test firing at Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday, two days before it had been due to blast off and place a satellite in orbit.