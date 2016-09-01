BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp

* Assets under management at August 31, 2016 of $112.4 billion and total assets of $149.3 billion.

* average aum for quarter-to-date were $112.1 billion, representing an increase of $3.1 billion or 2.9 percent from average for Q2 of 2016

* Assets under management increased by $5.0 billion or 4.7 percent year over year and were down slightly in month of August

* Average assets under management for year-to-date were $109.2 billion, up 0.7 percent from average for fiscal year 2015