a year ago
BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management
September 1, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp

* Assets under management at August 31, 2016 of $112.4 billion and total assets of $149.3 billion.

* average aum for quarter-to-date were $112.1 billion, representing an increase of $3.1 billion or 2.9 percent from average for Q2 of 2016

* Assets under management increased by $5.0 billion or 4.7 percent year over year and were down slightly in month of August

* Average assets under management for year-to-date were $109.2 billion, up 0.7 percent from average for fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

