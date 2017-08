Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp

* Tanzanian Royalty announces $5 million financing for mining development

* Funds will be used to expand production team necessary to bolster development of co's Buckreef Gold mine in Tanzania

* In second round of financing, company is expected to issue a convertible note and warrants for US$3.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: