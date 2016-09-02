Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* New oriental announces management change
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointed Chenggang Zhou, company's current president, as CEO of New Oriental
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Says appointment is effective September 2, 2016
* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc - Zhou succeeds Michael Minhong Yu, who will become executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Japan asks European aviation agency to ensure safety of Rolls-Royce 787 engines
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan has asked the European Aviation Safety Agency to ensure a problem with Rolls-Royce engines powering Boeing 787 Dreamliners does not repeat to cause flight disruptions or affect safety.
UPDATE 1-China says probing Didi, Uber deal on anti-trust concerns
* China ministry: no Didi-Uber China merger application received
European shares open steady before key U.S data
MILAN, Sept 2 European shares were little changed in early deals on Friday, as investors awaited for key U.S. jobs data later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.