FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 same store sales fell 4.9 percent

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Qtrly earnings per share $0.47

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Affected negatively by aggressive appliance promotional environment, which lowered average unit prices on stable unit demand

* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc. - Q2 sales fell 10.2 percent to $556.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.