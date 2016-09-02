FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Nexvet Biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexvet Biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Nexvet biopharma reports full year fiscal 2016 results

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence pivotal safety and efficacy studies of Frunevetmab in Q4 of 2016

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says intends to commence a pivotal safety study of Ranevetmab dogs in first half of 2017

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Says expects further data from its PD-1 and TNF programs over course of year

* Nexvet Biopharma Plc - Believes that its cash on hand of $31.5 million at June 30, 2016 will be sufficient to fund its operations through fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.