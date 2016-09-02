BRIEF-Merck provides update on odanacatib development program

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc :

* Merck provides update on odanacatib development program

* Discontinuing development of odanacatib

* Will not seek regulatory approval for use of odanacatib

* To discontinue development after independent adjudication of major adverse cardiovascular events confirmed an increased risk of stroke

* Merck & Co Inc says "at same time, believe that increased risk of stroke in our phase 3 trial does not support further development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: