Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hurco Companies Inc

* Hurco reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly sales and service fees were $52.4 million compared to $52.5 million in corresponding prior year period

* Qtrly sales and service fees included a negative currency impact of $1.13 million

* Orders for Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $47.6 million ,a 24% decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: