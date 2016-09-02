Sept 2 Hurco Companies Inc
* Hurco reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly sales and service fees were $52.4 million compared to $52.5 million in corresponding prior year period
* Qtrly sales and service fees included a negative currency impact of $1.13 million
* Orders for Q3 of fiscal 2016 were $47.6 million ,a 24% decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
