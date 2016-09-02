FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-NV Gold agrees to buy Redstar Gold's Nevada assets
September 2, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NV Gold agrees to buy Redstar Gold's Nevada assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - NV Gold Corp:

* NV Gold enters definitive agreement in regards to the acquisition of Redstar Gold Corp's Nevada assets including extensive geological database and 11 gold projects

* Under which NVX will acquire 100% of Redstar's exploration assets in Nevada

* Assets consist of 11 exploration projects in Nevada

* Under terms of agreement, NVX will acquire database, projects in consideration of NVX issuing to Redstar 6 million shares of NVX

* Under the agreement, Redstar has right to name two of a proposed 6 member board of NVX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
