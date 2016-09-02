FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta reports financial and operating performance for august 2016
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta reports financial and operating performance for august 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Delta reports financial and operating performance for august 2016

* Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of august declined 9.5% year over year

* Outage delta suffered in august resulted in 2,300 cancelled flights over a three day period

* Outage and subsequent operational recovery efforts negatively impacted august revenue by approximately $100 million or 2 points of prasm

* Says August mainline completion factor of 98.0%

* Says August total system rpms 20.22 billion versus 20.82 billion

* August load factor 84.4% versus 87.3%

* Aug 2016 total system ASM's 23.95 billion, up 0.5 percent

* Continue to see pressure from close-in domestic yield weakness, supply-demand imbalance in transatlantic,headwinds from Yen hedge positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
