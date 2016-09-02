FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Delek US announces CFO transition plan
September 2, 2016

BRIEF-Delek US announces CFO transition plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Delek Us Holdings Inc

* Delek Us And Delek Logistics announce cfo transition plan

* Delek Us Holdings Inc says executive vice president and chief financial officer Assi Ginzburg has decided to resign his role as chief financial officer effective november 4

* Delek Us Holdings Inc says Ginzburg to remain until November 4, 2016 and search for successor in progress

* Delek has commenced process of identifying Mr. Ginzburg's successor.

* Following his departure, Ginzburg will remain as a member of board of directors of Delek Logistics Gp, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
