a year ago
BRIEF-Eastsiberian plc announces MoU for proposed sale transaction
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eastsiberian plc announces MoU for proposed sale transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Eastsiberian Plc

* Eastsiberian plc announces memorandum of understanding for proposed sale transaction and reports financial results for the year ended may 31, 2016

* To sell assets of Eastsiberian in respect of its Nicaraguan opportunity to a private arm's length third party company

* Price of assets is equal to $3 million

* As consideration for execution by purchaser of MoU, co agreed to immediately assign to purchaser its interests in cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
