Sept 4 Dynavax:
* Dynavax Provides Regulatory Update On Heplisav B
* PDUFA date of december 15, 2016, remains unchanged
* u.s FDA center for biologics evaluation and research cancelled vrbpac meeting to review biologics license application for heplisav-b
* Fda informed dynavax that it plans to provide information requests related to remaining questions in upcoming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
