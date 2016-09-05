Sept 5 Novacyt SA :

* Provides a research and development update on its initial molecular products pipeline

* Has now identified its initial molecular diagnostic targets for clinical testing market, with first assay expected to be launched in H1 2017

* Working on submission of application to the FDA for emergency use of zika assay; anticipates submission during Q4 2016