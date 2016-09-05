Sept 5 Novacyt SA :
* Provides a research and development update on its initial molecular products pipeline
* Has now identified its initial molecular diagnostic targets for clinical testing market, with first assay expected to be launched in H1 2017
* Working on submission of application to the FDA for emergency use of zika assay; anticipates submission during Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
