a year ago
BRIEF-Enbridge to buy Spectra in a deal valued at about C$37 billion
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge to buy Spectra in a deal valued at about C$37 billion

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp :

* Enbridge and Spectra energy to combine to create North America's premier energy infrastructure company with C$165 billion enterprise value

* Enbridge and Spectra Energy to combine to create North America's premier energy infrastructure company with c$165 billion enterprise value

* Spectra Energy shareholders will receive 0.984 shares of combined company for each share of Spectra Energy common stock they own

* Transaction was unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in q1 of 2017

* Deal for C$37 billion (US$28 billion)

* Upon completion of transaction, Enbridge shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 percent of combined company

* Consideration to be received by Spectra Energy shareholders is valued at US$40.33 per Spectra Energy share

* Combined company will be called Enbridge Inc

* Upon completion of transaction, Spectra Energy shareholders are expected to own approximately 43 percent of combined co

* Consideration to be received by spectra energy shareholders is valued at US$40.33 per Spectra Energy share

* Upon completion of transaction, Enbridge shareholders are expected to own approximately 57 percent of combined company

* Upon closing of transaction, Al Monaco will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer of combined company

* Greg Ebel will serve as non-executive chairman of Enbridge's board of directors

* Enbridge expects transaction to be neutral to its 12 percent to 14 percent secured ACFFO per share cagr guidance through 2014-2019

* Enbridge expects it will divest of approximately $2 billion of non-core assets over next 12 months to provide additional financial flexibility

* At closing, Enbridge Energy Partners, Lp and Spectra Energy Partners, Lp are expected to continue to be publicly traded partnerships

* Enbridge income fund holdings will remain a publicly traded corporation

* Transaction allows combined co to extend anticipated 10-12 percent annual dividend growth through 2024

* Combination expected to achieve annual run-rate synergies of C$540 million, majority of which should be achieved in latter part of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
