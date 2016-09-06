FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bombardier provides C series program updates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bombardier provides C series program updates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier provides c series program updates

* 2016 c series delivery schedule adjusted to reflect pratt & whitney engine delays

* Consolidated revenue and ebit guidance reaffirmed

* As a result, consolidated fcf usage guidance range adjusted to $1.15b to $1.45b from $1.0b to $1.3b

* Expects to end year with a strong liquidity position

* Remains on track to achieve both its 2018 cash flow neutral goal and its 2020 turn-around plan objectives.

* Adjusted fy c series delivery forecast from 15 to 7 aircraft as a result of engine delivery delays by its supplier pratt & whitney

* Has more than 300 firm orders and up to 800 orders including options and commitments for c series program

* C series delivery adjustment will result in lower revenues at bombardier commercial aircraft for year without affecting ebit materially

* As a result of delay, company now expects to be close to lower end of $16.5 to $17.5 billion revenue guidance range for 2016

* As a result of delay, company now expects free cash flow usage is expected to be in range of $1.15 to $1.45 billion for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.