BRIEF-Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2016 outlook at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Sept 6 Newell Brands Inc
Newell Brands to reaffirm fiscal year 2016 outlook at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference
Newell Brands expects to exit product lines with annual sales of $250 million to $300 million over next two to three years.
