a year ago
BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports topline results from phase 3 study
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports topline results from phase 3 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Reports topline results from phase 3 affirm study of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia and provides corporate update

* Says data did not achieve statistical significance in primary efficacy endpoint

* However, TNX-102 SL did show statistically significant effects on pain when analyzed by other standard statistical approaches

* Says overall, TNX-102 sl was well-tolerated in the study

* Says there were seven serious adverse events reported during study

* Says four serious adverse events reported in placebo group and three in active group

* Discontinue fibromyalgia program in order to fully focus co's resources on advancing our potential breakthrough ptsd program to phase 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

